Hole in the road causes lane closures on overpass above busy interstate

COLERAIN TWP. — Multiple lanes on two roadways have been closed for construction due to a hole in the road.

Colerain Police posted on Facebook Monday evening that there would be lane closures on Colerain Avenue due to a hole in the overpass road.

In an update from the Ohio Department of Transportation, Colerain Police posted on social media Tuesday afternoon that work would begin Tuesday night.

Colerain Avenue, or U.S. Route 27, was reduced to one lane Monday on the bridge over I-275.

All traffic will continue to be shifted into the left-turn lane Tuesday night as crews from ODOT and Prus Construction Company begin repairs, according to the social media post.

Drivers can expect the lane closures nightly, from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day, until all repairs to the hole in the roadway are completed.

This also includes nightly lane closures on I-275 West, according to the post.

All work is anticipated to be completed by June 20.

