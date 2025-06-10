Former school staffer who pleaded guilty to sexual relationship with student sentenced to prison

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Hamilton County — A former teacher at a prominent Catholic high school in Ohio accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has been sentenced.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to our news partner WCPO, Emily Nutley was sentenced to spend three years in prison for each count of sexual battery, and her sentences will run concurrently.

In April, Nutley, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery of a student.

When she is released, Nutley will have to register as a tier 3 sex offender, WCPO says.

Nutley was a supervisor of a program designed to help St. Xavier High School students struggling academically in fall 2023.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, the relationship occurred with a 17-year-old student assigned to the program.

TRENDING STORIES:

WCPO reported that Nutley began contacting the student outside of school hours. Some of those messages included sexually explicit text messages and nude photographs of herself.

Nutley allegedly began a physical relationship with the student in November 2023.

Powers said Nutley and the student engaged in sexual activities on the school’s campus, including after hours in her office at the school and one additional time off campus.

“When the victim attempted to stop the encounters, Nutley continued to contact the victim via text messages,” Powers said.

St. X administrators brought the sexual relationship to light during an internal investigation.

Springfield Township police investigated the allegations, which led to charges of six counts of sexual battery.

Prosecutors believe the 17-year-old was the only victim.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group