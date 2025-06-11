FBI investigation blocks off Ohio neighborhood

GREEN TOWNSHIP — An Ohio neighborhood was blocked off due to an FBI investigation on Tuesday.

Video from our news partner, WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, showed FBI agents going in and out of a home in Green Township.

This happened at the 2800 block of Fairhill Drive.

An FBI Cincinnati spokesperson told WCPO that they conducted a federal investigation, but no other information was released.

Video and photos also showed the Greater Cincinnati Hazardous Materials Unit at the scene.

Agents were also looking at items inside the garage, WCPO reported.

