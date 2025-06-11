Officers respond after vehicle reportedly hits Miami County motel

TROY — Several officers responded after a vehicle reportedly hit a motel in Miami County early Wednesday morning.
Troy Police and medics were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the 1300 block of Archer Drive in reports that a vehicle had hit a motel, according to a Miami County dispatcher supervisor.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that there may be “considerable damage” to the building.
Dispatchers did not reveal to News Center 7 if anyone was hurt.
We will update this developing story.
