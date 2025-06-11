Busy street closed after rollover crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers closed a busy street following a rollover crash in Dayton early Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police and medics were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. to the 1700 block of Salem Avenue on reports of a one-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

A vehicle is reportedly on its top.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that part of Salem Avenue is blocked off.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt.

News Center 7 will update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group