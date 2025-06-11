Busy street closed after rollover crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers closed a busy street following a rollover crash in Dayton early Wednesday.
Dayton police and medics were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. to the 1700 block of Salem Avenue on reports of a one-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
A vehicle is reportedly on its top.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that part of Salem Avenue is blocked off.
We are working to learn if anyone was hurt.
News Center 7 will update this developing story.
