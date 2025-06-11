Firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery County neighborhood

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Washington Township late Tuesday night.
Washington Township firefighters were dispatched just after 11:45 p.m. to the 6300 block of Zach Place on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that firefighters found heavy fire showing from a large two-story wood frame.
News Center 7 is working to learn if there are injuries and the extent of damage.
We will update this developing story.
