Firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery County neighborhood

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Washington Township late Tuesday night.

Washington Township firefighters were dispatched just after 11:45 p.m. to the 6300 block of Zach Place on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that firefighters found heavy fire showing from a large two-story wood frame.

News Center 7 is working to learn if there are injuries and the extent of damage.

We will update this developing story.

