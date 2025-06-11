Police looking for man accused of stealing over $800 worth of clothing from Target

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Do you recognize this man?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Miami Township Police are looking for a man accused of stealing over $800 worth of clothing from Target, according to a social media post.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 6-year-old hit, killed by car in Harrison Township
- Argument leads to deadly shooting in Fairborn, police say
- Firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery County neighborhood
The incident happened on Monday, June 9.
The department posted security camera images on its Facebook page.
Anyone with information can contact Officer Swearingen at (937) 433-2301, extension 1468.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group