Police looking for man accused of stealing over $800 worth of clothing from Target

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Do you recognize this man?

Miami Township Police are looking for a man accused of stealing over $800 worth of clothing from Target, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on Monday, June 9.

The department posted security camera images on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Swearingen at (937) 433-2301, extension 1468.

Target Theft Suspect Photo contributed by Miami Township Police (via Facebook)

