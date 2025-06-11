Coroner ID’s 6-year-old girl killed after being hit by car in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The 6-year-old girl who was killed after being hit by a car in Harrison Township has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

New Center 7’s Mason Fletcher spoke with a neighbor who witnessed the crash. Catch his report on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified 6-year-old Ineza Christel on Wednesday.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Marlay Road and Briar Place in Harrison Township.

Christel was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, where she died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told deputies Christel came from behind a stopped vehicle and ran into the path of another vehicle.

We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group