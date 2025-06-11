Motorcyclist dies after crashing, falling 25 feet

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle and fell to the road below.
A motorcyclist was riding on US-50 beyond I-71 when he hit a wall and fell around 25 feet to the road below, our news partner at WCPO.
The motorcyclist, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The man was wearing a helmet.
