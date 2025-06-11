30-year-old gored by bison while visiting Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A 30-year-old man was hurt by a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

The incident happened on June 10 around 9:45 a.m., according to a media release.

The man was gored by a bison after a large group of visitors approached too closely.

The man had minor injuries.

This is the second incident of a person being hurt by a bison at the park in 2025.

Bison will defend their space when threatened and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal, the park said.

They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

©2025 Cox Media Group