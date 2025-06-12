Man arrested after setting racoon loose in business

MURRAY, Kentucky — A man was arrested after releasing a racoon into an open business in Murray, Kentucky.

The man, 40-year-old Jonathan Mason, was charged with assault, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

Police say they received a call that someone had intentionally set a racoon loose inside a business.

Officers found Mason while he was driving and initiated a traffic stop. Police say Mason refused to roll down his windows or exit his vehicle, so officers removed him from the vehicle.

Police learned that Mason had been previously warned that he was not allowed in that business. They also learned that the racoon had bit a person.

Mason is being held in the Calloway County Jail.

