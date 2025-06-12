Arrest made in connection to shooting that killed Dayton teen

DAYTON — Dayton police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on W Grand Avenue in May.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell looks into a police standoff that happened in Columbus leading up to the arrest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6.

On May 29th, around 10 a.m., 911 callers reported gunshots, people running, and an SUV left behind with a possible victim.

When officers arrived on scene they found a victim, 19-year-old Darion Jones, dead from gunshot wounds.

A standoff between Columbus police and a suspect who was wanted in connection to this Dayton homicide happened two days ago.

Thursday, News Center 7 tracked down Dayton arrest records after learning police had detained a homicide suspect after the Columbus stand off.

Police records now show an arrest made 11:29 p.m. Tuesday night in connection to the W Grand Avenue homicide, but the person’s name was redacted.

Montgomery County Jail records show 20-year-old Danny Gladden Junior was booked into jail at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

