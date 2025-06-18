Officers find suspect under debris, ending hours-long SWAT standoff in Kettering

KETTERING — A suspect believed to be not in a home after an hours-long standoff was found hiding under debris Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has the latest information on this investigation LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Severe storms possible; damaging winds, hail, brief tornado possible
- Anne Burrell, TV chef who coached the ‘Worst Cooks in America,’ dies at 55
- Deputies, medics called for male reportedly trapped underneath car in Darke County
As previously reported by News Center 7, Kettering Police initially responded to a home on Mini Court around 8:45 a.m. Police said that this started as a domestic situation. Two people came out, but the one person who had an arrest warrant did not.
Our cameras captured officers finding the man around 6 p.m. and removing debris from on top of him before pulling it out of the home.
Hershovitz said he saw Kettering officers when he arrived on the scene this morning.
A Kettering Police spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7 that officers found the suspect, identified as Shane Smith, while conducting a search warrant.
Our news crew saw medics take him away.
Smith had warrants for domestic violence and strangulation.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group