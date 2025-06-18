Officers find suspect under debris, ending hours-long SWAT standoff in Kettering

KETTERING — A suspect believed to be not in a home after an hours-long standoff was found hiding under debris Tuesday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Kettering Police initially responded to a home on Mini Court around 8:45 a.m. Police said that this started as a domestic situation. Two people came out, but the one person who had an arrest warrant did not.

Our cameras captured officers finding the man around 6 p.m. and removing debris from on top of him before pulling it out of the home.

Hershovitz said he saw Kettering officers when he arrived on the scene this morning.

A Kettering Police spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7 that officers found the suspect, identified as Shane Smith, while conducting a search warrant.

Our news crew saw medics take him away.

Smith had warrants for domestic violence and strangulation.

