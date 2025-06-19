Strong winds rip roof off Mercer County building

MERCER COUNTY — Strong winds ripped the roof off a building in Mercer County Wednesday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The damage was reported near the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 219, east of Coldwater, after 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
News Center 7 crews on scene said the damage occurred at JB Truck Service and Parts in the 4600 block of U.S. 127.
Sky 7 footage shows a large portion of the roof ripped off the building and debris scattered across nearby properties.
The damage happened as several severe thunderstorms were moving through the area, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
Storm Center 7 is working to learn the strength of the storm that caused this damage.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group