Local

Strong winds rip roof off Mercer County building

By WHIO Staff
Mercer County storm damage (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

MERCER COUNTY — Strong winds ripped the roof off a building in Mercer County Wednesday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The damage was reported near the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 219, east of Coldwater, after 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene said the damage occurred at JB Truck Service and Parts in the 4600 block of U.S. 127.

Sky 7 footage shows a large portion of the roof ripped off the building and debris scattered across nearby properties.

The damage happened as several severe thunderstorms were moving through the area, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Storm Center 7 is working to learn the strength of the storm that caused this damage.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 68

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read