Local

Downed power lines close Interstate 75 in Montgomery County; AES crews on scene

By WHIO Staff
I-75 closed downed power lines (OHGO)
By WHIO Staff

VANDALIA — All lanes on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County are closed due to downed power lines, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The closure is located in Vandalia in both the northbound and southbound lanes from US-40 to Northwoods Boulevard, according to OHGO.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear when the interstate will reopen.

Traffic is backed up past the I-70 and I-75 interchange in the northbound lanes and to the Miami County line in the southbound lanes, according to OHGO.

A spokesperson with AES Ohio told News Center 7 that crews are on scene actively making repairs.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

0 of 31

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read