‘Well-organized crime unit;’ Investigators set up sting to catch people robbing delivery drivers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Investigators have set up a sting operation to catch people robbing delivery drivers.

About two weeks ago, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two New York men in connection to the robbery of a FedEx driver in Washington Township.

Streck said the robbers typically arrive 45 minutes before the delivery driver and set up surveillance.

These people are targeting drivers with high-end Apple products, like iPhones.

“We believe it’s a well-organized crime unit. Could be nationwide because we know it’s happening all over the nation. But they target high-end Apple products,” Streck said.

