‘Well-organized crime unit;’ Investigators set up sting to catch people robbing delivery drivers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Investigators have set up a sting operation to catch people robbing delivery drivers.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s John Bedell talks to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck about this operation LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 17-year-old boy accused of making threats toward Clark County students arrested
- Visitation announced for 15-year-old student killed in accidental shooting
- Family of mother killed in shooting at Dayton apartment complex speaks out
About two weeks ago, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two New York men in connection to the robbery of a FedEx driver in Washington Township.
Streck said the robbers typically arrive 45 minutes before the delivery driver and set up surveillance.
These people are targeting drivers with high-end Apple products, like iPhones.
“We believe it’s a well-organized crime unit. Could be nationwide because we know it’s happening all over the nation. But they target high-end Apple products,” Streck said.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]