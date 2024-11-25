SWAT called to home in Jefferson Twp.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — SWAT is on the scene of a home in Jefferson Township Monday morning.
SWAT was called out to a home in the 100 block of Cherokee Drive around 11:50 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Deputies were initially called to the address for reports of a domestic dispute.
We have a News Center 7 crew on the scene and will continue to follow this story.
