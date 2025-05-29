State trooper rescues ‘slow-moving critter’ on Ohio highway

OHIO — Why did the turtle cross the road?
We are still trying to answer that, but an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper recently rescued one.
Video posted on social media shows that a state trooper saw a woman pulled over on the side of the road on U.S. 22.
As he got closer to investigate, he noticed that
she stopped for a turtle that was trying to cross the road.
“I think I get him without getting bit,” said Sgt. Brice Nihiser.
The state trooper managed to pick up and put him in the grassy area.
“I was a little nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Sgt Nihiser laughed.
OSHP said if anyone comes across something on the road that’s slowing them, call #677 to be connected to the nearest patrol post.
