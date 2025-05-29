Former Kool & the Gang member dies in car crash

GEORGIA — A former member of the legendary music group Kool & the Gang has died in a crash.

Michael “Chicago Mike” Sumler, 77, was identified as the driver killed in a crash in Cobb County, Georgia, according to our news partner, WSB-TV, in Atlanta.

Cobb County police told WSB that Sumler’s Nissan 370Z collided with a Kia Sorrento and lost control.

Police said that Sumler died at the scene, and the driver of the Sorrento was not injured.

“We are saddened by the death of musician Michael Sumler,” Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said on social media. “‘Chicago Mike’ contributed so much to the music and entertainment communities. His style and energy added flair and excitement to Kool and the Gang for decades.”

Kool & the Gang posted this statement on social media on Wednesday.

“We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our longtime wardrobe valet, Mike Sumler. Mike worked alongside Kool & the Gang from 2000-2015, making sure the guys looked their best on stage every night. He also hyped the crowd with his energy and dance moves at the top of the show. Most recently, Mike helped Kool with LeKool champagne events.

Everyone here at Kool & the Gang has fond memories of Mike and will miss him. May he rest in peace.”

Kool & the Gang released their debut album in 1969 and recorded several hits in the ‘70s and ‘80s, including “Celebration,” “Cherish,” Get Down On It,” and “Jungle Boogie.”

Accolades have included two Grammys, 7 American Music Awards, 25 Top 10 R&B hits, and nine Top 10 pop chart hits, according to the group’s biography.

