Retired firefighter passes away after serving over 50 years for multiple departments

MIAMI VALLEY — A retired firefighter who served for over 50 years across the Miami Valley has passed away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Doug Wright passed away on May 27 at the age of 74 in his Greenville home, according to his online obituary.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wright graduated from Mississinawa Valley High School in 1970.

“He had a heart of gold and lived for helping people and his community, as exemplified by his 55 years as a firefighter, and his time on the Greenville City Council,” his obituary stated.

Wright started his career as a firefighter in 1968 with the Union City, Ohio, Fire Department, where he rose to the rank of fire chief in 1998. He joined the Liberty Township Fire Department in 2008 and served as the Jefferson Township Fire Chief in 2020 until his retirement in 2023.

Visitation is May 30 at Tribute Funeral Homes in Greenville from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

“A Firefighter Memorial Bell Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home,” his obituary said.

A celebration of life will be held at Reverent Church in Greenville on May 31 at 10 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group