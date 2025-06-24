‘Saw our friendly neighborhood bear;’ Homeowners react as black bear sightings grow in Miami Valley

HUBER HEIGHTS — People are seeing black bears in several spots in the Miami Valley, with the latest sighting coming from Montgomery County.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to several people who spotted the bear Monday night. Hear from them tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Some people on the east side of Huber Heights spotted a black bear on Monday night and caught it on video.

The young black bear looks very much like a bear caught on video in the backyard of a Beavercreek home and on another Greene County road last week.

Ed Lyons said he “saw our friendly neighborhood bear” Monday night in the area of Chambersburg Road and State Route 201. He used his cell phone to record the bear through a back sliding glass door.

His entire family was taken by surprise.

