Employee found dead at Ohio water treatment plant

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — An employee was found dead inside a water tank at an Ohio water treatment plant.

Deputies responded to the Ottawa County Regional Water Treatment Plant and found a man, identified as Jeffrey Kukay, floating face down in a tank filled with water.

Deputies were told that Kukay worked from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. by himself at the facility, CBS-affiliated WTOL reported.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were also told that Kukay completed a 7 p.m. water sample test, but no further tests were completed.

According to the report, Kukay was wearing a safety harness that was attached to a safety line running down the middle of a ladder.

The incident prompted multiple areas across Ottawa County to go under a boil advisory.

According to the officials, the advisory is precautionary and was issued because of the possibility that the incident has compromised water quality.

Officials say there have been no confirmed reports of water contamination.

Deputies said there did not appear to be any bleeding or foul play.

