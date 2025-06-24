5 seriously injured after explosion at Ohio apartment complex

CLEVELAND — Five people were hospitalized with serious injuries after an apartment building explosion in Cleveland Monday afternoon, according to our media partners WOIO-19 TV.

The explosion occurred in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland EMS told WOIO-19 that a 33-year-old is in critical condition, an 11-year-old and a 10-year-old are in serious condition, and a 38-year-old and a 39-year-old are in stable condition.

Additional information on those injured was not immediately available.

Cleveland Fire Department Lieutenant Mike Norman told WOIO-19 that firefighters are still searching for victims inside the building.

The explosion caused around $3.5 million in damages to the building.

The fire spread to 44 units, WOIO-19 reported.

The American Red Cross of Northern Ohio posted on social media that it has opened a shelter for the residents displaced by this fire.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

