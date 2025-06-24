Black bear spotted in backyard, hopping on outdoor table in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — A black bear was spotted in a person’s backyard and hopped on an outdoor table in Beavercreek last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10:17 p.m. Friday, a Beavercreek homeowner’s ring camera caught a black bear walking around in her backyard.

TRENDING STORIES:

The ring video shows the bear hopping onto an outdoor table.

This is the same bear a woman saw in Greene County last week.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said someone saw the same bear two weeks ago in Clinton County.

Up until last week, this was just the second bear sighting in our area since 1993.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group