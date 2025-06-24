Father, son funded luxury lifestyle, Super Bowl tickets with drug money

CINCINNATI — A father and son who lived an extravagant lifestyle funded by drug money have learned their punishment.

Stephen Wheeler, 49, and his son Romello Wheeler, 30, operated a drug trafficking organization involving fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, according to the Department of Justice.

The two men shared a luxury apartment downtown in Cincinnati for more than $4,000 per month.

They rented a separate house for approximately $1,000 to use as a drug premises.

Investigators said the two drove nine different high-end vehicles, traveled extensively throughout the United States and internationally, and purchased front-row tickets with field passes for the Halftime Show for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Stephen was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and Romello was sentenced to 12.5 years.

