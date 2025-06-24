Man found dead in Dayton house fire identified

DAYTON — The man found dead in a Dayton house fire suspected to be arson earlier this month has been identified.

Enrique Mozo-Boxin, 46, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire happened in the 400 block of Grove Avenue around 1:43 a.m. on June 14.

Dayton Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad French said firefighters arrived on scene within five minutes and found heavy fire conditions on both floors of the house.

As previously reported by News Center 7, firefighters immediately began controlling the fire with several hose lines and tried to stop the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

“You could feel it on your skin, and if you look on my front porch, I’ve got bubbled paint and a melted mailbox, and anything that was plastic over there was melted,” Amanda Sandlin said.

Sandlin has lived on Grove Avenue with her family for 18 years. She said she has never seen anything like this so close to home.

As previously reported by News Center 7, firefighters found Mozo-Boxin dead inside the house while searching.

Another person was able to get out of the house before firefighters arrived and was taken to an area hospital. We’re working to get an update on their condition.

Dayton Police Department homicide detectives and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

News Center 7 also previously spotted a sign posted in the front of the house that indicated officials suspected arson.

Anyone with information about this fire is encouraged to contact DFD Fire Investigators at 937-333-TIPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

