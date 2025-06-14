2 hospitalized after house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 1:43 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Grove Ave on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a house that was fully engulfed in flames, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Two of the residents were taken to an area hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported at this time.

The fire appeared to have caused some damage to a nearby structure, but it is unclear how severe the damage is, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

