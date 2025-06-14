13-year-old girl reported missing from Xenia

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing girl from Xenia.

Khloe Richmond, 13, was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie. Richmond has red hair and green eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Richmond could be in the Columbus area.

If anyone has information on Richmond’s whereabouts, they should contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

