Officer shoots armed man after he runs from them; Police provide update

DAYTON — Dayton police provided more information after an officer shot an armed suspect Thursday.

Chief Kamran Afzal showed body camera footage from the officer who shot the suspect.

Video shows an officer approach a truck that is blocking the road.

The officer repeatedly demands that the suspect get out of his car, but the suspect refuses.

The suspect then runs from his car as a handgun can be seen in his right hand.

“He’s got a gun!” the officer shouts.

The video stops at the moment the Dayton officer shot the suspect.

Afzal said the officer discharged his weapon once, hitting the suspect.

INITIAL STORY:

Police are expected to provide an update on Thursday’s officer-involved shooting this afternoon.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened at Miller and Hoover avenues around 1:15 p.m., just feet from the Dayton city limit.

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said his officers were working “targeted enforcement” with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit.

Around 1:00 p.m., officers gathered information about a stolen car, and from the air, state troopers helped lead them to Hoover and Miller avenues.

Afzal said that is where a man in a pickup truck was blocking officers’ way, and they told him to get out of the way.

According to Chief Afzal, the man had a gun.

“At some point, he does get out of the vehicle with what appears to be a handgun in his right hand and runs. The officers engage him at that point, and one of our officers does discharge his handgun,” the chief said.

Afzal said the man who was shot is at the hospital in “stable” condition.

