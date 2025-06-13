Longtime local bowling alley gets new owner

KETTERING — A longtime Kettering bowling alley now has a new owner.

Capri Lanes announced on social media that they have been purchased by Strike & Spare Family Entertainment.

Strike & Spare is one of the largest family-owned operations in the country, according to the social media post.

The bowling alley will reopen on June 17 with limited hours until they are fully staffed.

“There are several changes being planned for the center, and we are very excited to see the center continue to grow and be the best center in Dayton!” the post reads.

More information and hours can be found here.

