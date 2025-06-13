Road closures expected as almost 600K pound ‘superload’ moves through Miami Valley

GREENE COUNTY — Drivers will need to look for an alternative route as a “superload” moves through part of the Miami Valley today.

We explain how long crews expect this trip to last, and the changes drivers should expect today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Piqua Steel Company will move an electric transformer from the Fairborn Railroad site to an AES substation on Dayton Xenia Road, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office.

The transformer weighs over 369,000 pounds.

The total weight of the truck will be almost 600,000 pounds with the transformer loaded up.

The transformer will be escorted by law enforcement on the following route:

West on E Xenia Dr. to E. Dayton Dr.

Southwest on E. Dayton Dr. to OH-444S (S. Central Ave./ Kauffman Ave.)

Southeast on OH-444S to W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd.

South on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. to Trebein Rd.

South Trebein Rd. to Dayton Xenia Rd.

Dayton Xenia Rd to the substation

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher says there will be a moving road closure starting at 9 a.m.

Updates will be posted on the Greene County Engineer’s social media.

