Motorcyclist injured trying to avoid hitting deer in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A motorcycle driver was injured while trying to avoid some deer in a local crash.

Deputies and medics responded at 6:46 p.m. to the 4200 block of State Route 571 on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

A 61-year-old man was driving a black 2004 Harley-Davidson eastbound on SR-571 when he tried to swerve to avoid hitting a group of deer, a preliminary investigation said.

The driver, David Sharp of Greenville, lost control of the motorcycle and suffered minor injuries.

Medics transported him to Wayne Hospital, the spokesperson stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

