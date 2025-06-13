Officers looking for 2 men accused of stealing over $500 in goods from Kohl’s

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Do you recognize these two men?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Miami Township Police officers are looking to identify two theft suspects, according to a social media post.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Have you seen her? Police looking for missing 40-year-old woman
- Officer shoots armed man after he runs from police, chief says
- Arrest made in connection to shooting that killed Dayton teen
They have been accused of stealing over $500 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s on Monday, June 9.
The department posted a security camera image of both suspects on its Facebook page.
Contact Officer Foley at (937) 433-2301, extension 1485, if you have any information.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group