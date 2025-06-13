Officers looking for 2 men accused of stealing over $500 in goods from Kohl’s

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Do you recognize these two men?

Miami Township Police officers are looking to identify two theft suspects, according to a social media post.

They have been accused of stealing over $500 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s on Monday, June 9.

The department posted a security camera image of both suspects on its Facebook page.

Contact Officer Foley at (937) 433-2301, extension 1485, if you have any information.

