Ohio lawmakers react to Israel attacking Iran’s nuclear, missile sites

OHIO/WASHINGTON D.C. — Ohio lawmakers have reacted to Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear and missile sites.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We will have the latest developments from the Middle East this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Israel attacked Iran early Friday in strikes that targeted the country’s nuclear program.

The Associated Press reported that at least two military officers were killed. Israel’s military said early Friday that it had begun intercepting Iranian drones launched in retaliation.

Several Ohio lawmakers have reacted to Israel striking Iran’s nuclear facilities and military leaders.

Senator Bernie Moreno talked about the dangers of a nuclear Iran.

“Red lines are red lines. A nuclear Iran would be the end of Israel, its people, and would destabilize the world. Praying for the safety of our troops, for peace, and for the people of the Middle East.”

Red lines are red lines. A nuclear Iran would be the end of Israel, its people, and would destabilize the world.



Praying for the safety of our troops, for peace, and for the people of the Middle East. — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) June 13, 2025

Senator Jon Husted defended Israel’s strike by saying it was necessary to stop Iran from becoming a “nuclear state.”

“A nuclear Iran would be a danger to Israel, the entire Middle East, and the United States. Iran refused to negotiate a peaceful solution or to give up its nuclear ambitions. This limited strike by Israel was a necessary step to thwart Iran’s ambition to become a nuclear state.”

A nuclear Iran would be a danger to Israel, the entire Middle East, and the United States.



Iran refused to negotiate a peaceful solution or to give up its nuclear ambitions. This limited strike by Israel was a necessary step to thwart Iran’s ambition to become a nuclear state. — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) June 13, 2025

Cincinnati Congressman Greg Landsman said Israel “justifiably” defended itself.

“Iran has long worked to destroy Israel, through terror armies on Israel’s borders and with direct attacks. The international watchdog agency has declared Iran to be in violation of agreements regarding their nuclear program. Israel is justifiably defending itself and its people.”

Iran has long worked to destroy Israel, through terror armies on Israel’s borders and with direct attacks.



The international watchdog agency has declared Iran to be in violation of agreements regarding their nuclear program.



Israel is justifiably defending itself and its… https://t.co/MyBAJy4cTt — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) June 13, 2025

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group