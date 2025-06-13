Local

Over 400K driver’s license suspensions removed under new Ohio law

Over 400,000 Ohio drivers have had their license suspensions removed under a new Ohio law.

House Bill 29 was implemented by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles as of May 9.

The bill eliminates certain debt-related driver’s license suspensions, waives reinstatement fees, and reduces long-standing penalties.

It limits the court’s authority to impose suspensions for drug offenses with the following exceptions: OVIs and if the offender used a vehicle to facilitate the commission of a drug offense.

The bill also eliminates reinstatement fees for eligible drivers.

Over $8 million in fees have been forgiven in the month since the bill was implemented, according to a media release.

