Over 400K driver’s license suspensions removed under new Ohio law

Over 400,000 Ohio drivers have had their license suspensions removed under a new Ohio law.
House Bill 29 was implemented by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles as of May 9.
The bill eliminates certain debt-related driver’s license suspensions, waives reinstatement fees, and reduces long-standing penalties.
It limits the court’s authority to impose suspensions for drug offenses with the following exceptions: OVIs and if the offender used a vehicle to facilitate the commission of a drug offense.
The bill also eliminates reinstatement fees for eligible drivers.
Over $8 million in fees have been forgiven in the month since the bill was implemented, according to a media release.
More information on the bill can be found here.
