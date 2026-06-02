Woman dead after stabbing at area Skyline Chili

NORWOOD — A woman is dead after a stabbing at a Skyline Chili near Cincinnati on Tuesday.

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Police said officers responded to the restaurant, located at 4588 Montgomery Road, for reports of a stabbing just before noon Tuesday.

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The woman was found by officers and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The suspect was taken into custody near the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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