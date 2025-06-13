Man arrested, accused of sex offence with child under 10-years-old

MIAMISBURG — A man was arrested Friday by Miamisburg police after they investigated a report saying there was a potential offense, according to the Miamisburg Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man, 56-year-old Michael Wootan, is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, both of which are felonies.

Police say they received a report concerning a sex offence with a child under the age of 10. An investigation led to a warrant for a house on the 300 block of Richard Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit and Kettering Regional SWAT assisted Miamisburg police as they searched Wootan’s home, police say.

Wootan was taken into police custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Miamisburg police say the investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group