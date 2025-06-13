DHS revokes temporary status of Haitians, other nationalities; confusion sets in

SPRINGFIELD — Millions of Haitians and other nationalities may be forced to leave the United States after one federal agency revokes their temporary status.

People at the Haitian Support Center in Springfield are worried, confused, and scared. Not knowing what it all means or how long they can call the city of Springfield home.

Viles Dorsainvil is the Executive Director at the Haitian Support Center and said, “It’s chaotic. It’s confusing because at some point in time it’s like a catch-22.”

Around 15,000 Haitians live and work in Springfield, legally. Now, the Department of Homeland Security is emailing termination notices notifying hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans that their temporary permission to live and work in the United States has been revoked and they should leave the country.

“You came here just to work and have a life, and all of a sudden you find yourself in all of this chaos, which was not their or our expectation,” Dorsainvil said.

While he’s not aware of any notices sent to Haitians living in Springfield, he said there is confusion.

“I got a call from employers yesterday asking me which decision they should take about them. If they have to keep them or let them go,” Dorsainvil said.

News Center 7 caught up with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who said Ohio businesses are worried about their bottom line.

“These Haitians are contributing to society. They’re allowing us to produce things, and without them, these companies are going to have a very difficult time doing what they need to do,” DeWine said.

For the time being, the Haitian Support Center is working to provide understanding to Haitians and legal help.

“So, our role is to work with them through this process,” Dorsainvil said.

Haitians with a more permanent status and Green Cards are also worried, wondering if their status will come into question. But they are also scared that families will be split up.

They are seeking more clarification in the coming days.

