1 hospitalized after shooting in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TWP — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Lawncrest Ave in Jefferson Township on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, crews found someone who had been shot in the chest and the leg, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Medics took the person to an area hospital, according to the sergeant.

Details on their condition were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

