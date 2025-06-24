‘Giving back to those who gave;’ Veterans take to the sky with Dream Flights

URBANA — Local veterans got a once-in-a-lifetime ride on Tuesday.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was there for the one-of-a-kind ride. He speaks to a veteran who is finally taking a ride after previously declining tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Dream Flights travels the country giving special rides to veterans as a “Thank You” for their service.

They were at Grimes Field in Urbana on Tuesday to give a special ride to seven members of the Springfield Masonic Community who served our country.

“Giving back to those who gave,” Jenny Lynn, a Dream Flights crew member, said.

Dream Flights has taken more than 7,000 veterans for these special rides.

