Reds trade former All-Star closer to National League contender

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced that they have traded their former closer.

The Reds moved pitcher Alexis Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Minor League pitcher Mike Villani, according to a team spokesperson.

Diaz was an All-Star in 2023 and finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022.

He went 7-3 in 2022 and finished with 10 saves. In 2023, Diaz saved 37 games in 71 appearances.

Last season, he posted a 3.99 ERA with 28 saves.

Diaz started this season battling a hamstring injury. He appeared in six games with a 12.00 ERA.

Villani made his professional debut with the Rookie-ACL Dodgers this week. He was picked in the 13th round in the 2024 first-year player draft from Long Beach State.

Cincinnati begins a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago Friday at 2:20 p.m.

