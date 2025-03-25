Parts of road closed after car overturns in crash

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car overturned in a crash in Dayton Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred in the 400 block of Wyoming Street around 3:30 p.m., according to the Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Parts of Wayne Avenue and Wyoming Street are closed, according to the supervisor.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in this crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group