Estate of Uber driver shot, killed files wrongful death lawsuit

CLARK COUNTY — The estate of a 61-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Clark County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed by the Estate of Lo-Letha Hall names William Brock and five John Does who are accused of attempting to scam Brock.

Hall’s estate is asking for over $25,000 and a jury trial.

As reported on News Center 7, Hall, 61, died after being shot in the 7000 block of South Charleston Clifton Road on March 25, 2024.

Brock called 911 and reported that he had shot someone on his property who was attempting to rob him.

An investigation showed that Brock had been the victim of a scam call regarding an incarcerated relative. The caller threatened Brock and demanded money.

Hall also received communications from the same person calling Brock or an accomplice through the Uber App. They asked her to pick up a package for delivery from Brock’s home.

Investigators said that Hall was unfamiliar with the circumstances of what had happened to Brock, arrived at his home, and made contact with him.

When she tried to get in her car to leave, Hall was allegedly shot by Brock.

Brock is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, and kidnapping.

His criminal trial is set to start in April.

