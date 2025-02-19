Lawyers for 82-year-old man charged in deadly shooting of Uber driver make new request

CLARK COUNTY — The lawyers for an 82-year-old man who shot and killed a woman in Clark County have made a new request.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Loletha Hall, 61, died after being shot in the 7000 block of South Charleston Clifton Road on March 25, 2024.

Brock’s lawyers have always maintained that he was a victim of scammers who threatened his life. They believe FBI investigators and US Attorneys have information that could help his case.

“All that information is in possession of the federal government,” Defense attorney Jon Paul Rion said.

Rion said Brock was convinced anyone who came to his house was a member of an armed group that wanted to scam him out of $15,000.

“Threatened by highly sophisticated individuals that were literally saying that his life would be taken if he didn’t turn over the money,” Rion said.

Rion went on to say that the Uber driver, Hall, showed up at Brock’s house in a car that matched the description that scammers provided.

Rion has filed in federal court, with hopes that FBI agents will be forced to testify during the trial.

“According to the gangsters, if the lady in the black car did not get the money she would call the gangsters on her cellphone to unleash all the death, torture and cruelty that was promised,” Rion wrote in the filing.

Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll believes Brock’s defense team already has all the information needed for his trial.

“We have turned over all evidence we have and everything we are required to share by law,” Driscoll said.

Rion doesn’t agree.

“The truly guilty person is this multi-national offender that set this whole scheme up, causing the death,” Rion said.

Brock’s murder trial is scheduled to start on April 14 in Clark County Common Pleas Court.

