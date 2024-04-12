Scam call leads to shooting death of Uber driver in Clark Co.; 81-year-old man charged with murder

CLARK COUNTY — An 81-year-old man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot an Uber driver, killing her.

William Brock was charged with one count of murder in Clark County Municipal Court earlier this week. The charge was in connection to the shooting death of Loletha Hall, 61.

On Friday, investigators with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office released new information on why Brock was charged for the shooting that happened on South Charleston-Clifton Road last month.

An initial investigation showed that Brock had been the victim of a scam call regarding an incarcerated relative. The caller threatened Brock and demanded money, the sheriff’s office reported.

An also investigation showed that Hall, an Uber driver, also received communications from the same person calling Brock or an accomplice through the Uber App. They asked her to pick up a package for delivery from Brock’s home.

Investigators said Hall was unfamiliar with the circumstances of what had happened to Brock, arrived at his home, and made contact with him.

Hall was allegedly then held at gunpoint by Brock before being shot multiple times. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Brock allegedly did not act in self-defense.

