82-year-old man facing murder charge for deadly shooting of woman in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A man in his 80s has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman in Clark County last month.

William Brock, 82, was charged with one count of murder on Wednesday, according to Clark County Municipal Court records.

Online court records indicate Brock pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, deputies and medics were called to a house in the 7000 block of South Charleston Clifton Road after a reported assault on the homeowner.

Court records indicate Brock called 911 and said that he shot a woman.

The woman, later identified as 61-year-old Loletha Hall, was taken to a Dayton hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Brock told investigators that a “male on the phone threatened him and his family.” Hall then showed up and he said he thought she was going to harm him.

Investigators initially believed Brock was having “deceptive communications relayed” to him by someone associated with the Hall.

“During the course of our investigation evidence was obtained to show the victim was not associated with the male on the phone, was not a threat to Mr. Brock and Mr. Brock did not act in self-defense,” a probable cause affidavit filed on Wednesday said.

Brock was arrested on Wednesday and booked in the Clark County Jail. He’s being held there on a $200,000. He’s scheduled to be in court for his next hearing on Friday.

