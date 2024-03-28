Woman shot, killed by homeowner in Clark Co. after ‘deceptive communication’ identified

CLARK COUNTY — The woman killed after a homeowner in his 80s shot her in Clark County Monday afternoon has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Thursday as 61-year-old Loletha Hall. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office previously confirmed the woman was from Franklin County.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman shot by homeowner in Clark Co. after ‘deceptive communication,’ deputies say

Deputies and medics were called to respond to a house in the 7000 block of South Charleston Clifton Road after a reported assault on the homeowner, according to Clark County Lt. Kristopher Shultz.

Shultz said the homeowner fired at least one shot that hit Hall.

Hall was flown to an area hospital by CareFlight. The homeowner was also treated and taken to an area hospital.

Deputies said Hall was a stranger to the homeowner and not invited to the property.

“We believe there may have been some deceptive communications relayed to the homeowner by parties associated with the female,” Shultz said.

>> Ohio father accused of killing 3 sons enters insanity plea

Shultz said that they believe Hall started a conversation with the elderly man.

Deputies towed Hall’s car to obtain a warrant and search it for information and potential documentation.

The homeowner also shared communications he received that may be connected to the woman and potential scam, News Center 7 previously reported.

It’s not clear if she tried to force her way into the home, but deputies believe she began scuffling with the man.

“We have these kinds of things all the time with people. Most of them don’t involve someone showing up on a doorstep and instigating violence,” Shultz said.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group