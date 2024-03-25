Man, woman hospitalized after reported shooting, assault at Clark County home

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Clark County Monday.

Deputies and medics were called to respond to a house in the 7000 block of South Charleston Clifton Road after a reported assault on the homeowner, according to Clark County Lt. Kristopher Shultz. The homeowner, an elderly man, then reportedly used a firearm.

Both the man and a woman were taken to area hospitals.

Shultz told News Center 7 that there is a possibility there was earlier communication involving the resident.

“As of right now, it appears that that communication may not have been legitimate communication,” Shultz said. “Meaning the resident here was told information that was not clear.”

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

