1 dead after shooting in Clark County; deputies investigating as murder

CLARK COUNTY — A murder investigation is underway after a shooting in Clark County Sunday night.

Before 9:30 p.m., Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Slayton Drive in Park Layne.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News Center 7 Monday that one person was killed and that the suspect has been taken into custody.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was also called to respond, News Center 7 previously reported.

