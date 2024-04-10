Only trauma center in Greene County to close

BEAVERCREEK — The only trauma center in Greene County is set to close this weekend.

The Soin Medical Center emergency department will no longer operate as a Level III trauma center effective April 13, according to a spokesperson for Kettering Health.

The spokesperson said that the emergency department will continue to operate and that the health network will help its patients get to a Level I or Level II trauma “in a streamlined way.”

The closest trauma center to Soin Medical Center would be Miami Valley Hospital which is approximately 10.5 miles away.

Kettering Health did not expand on why the trauma center is closing but said “The role of our trauma program has changed.”

We have reached out to the Ohio Department of Public Safety for more information.

